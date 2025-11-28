'AITA if I leave my estate in a trust to my daughter instead of my wife?'

I 32M am terminally ill, I don’t have much time left I feel horrible, I’m married and have a 6 year old daughter with my wife. I know my wife is cheating on me, I’ve been in hospice for a while and my neighbor called me the other day and told me that she’s been bringing another man home for a while now at night and he showed me pictures and it’s one of her brothers friends...
I’m honestly too tired and in pain to get a divorce and everything right now and honestly I don’t think I’d even last to Christmas let alone a whole divorce, and honestly I kinda knew she was gonna see someone else anyway just never thought it’d happen while I’m still alive, he’s probably gonna move in to my house once I’m dead and gone as well and he’d probably be my daughters stepdad...
I’ve already talked with my estate lawyer about this and I’m setting up a trust for my daughter where I’m leaving everything solely to her and where she’d get access to it only at 21, the house solely belongs to me and it’s only in my name, all my money and assets will also be included in the trust, I’m leaving my wife nothing...
I’ve filmed a video explaining why I did and I’ve shared those images of her cheating on there so she can’t use the “he’s mentally unstable” card, the trust will only be accessible to my lawyer and my parents who will oversee it until my daughter is 21.
My wife and her partner will probably be pissed but I guess they’ll get to still live together in my house for the next 15 years which sucks but I guess there’s nothing I can do about that so they’ll still get something here.
Does that make me an ahole tho? I mean I never thought my wife should stay single forever after I’m gone but cheating on me while I’m still alive is an ahole move and honestly I’m just looking out for my daughter...
If he knocks her up and they have kids and the house went to my wife instead I just know he’d be telling her to leave it to their own kids and screw over my daughter. Or maybe I just seen way too many internet stories I don’t know.
My cousin did the same thing for the same reason. Her husband was only allowed to be in the house until her eldest turned 18, and iirc, there was a term put in to stop him from moving anyone into the property without losing rights to live there. This man and her friend were ostracised when people found out after my cousins death, her youngest was 11 at the time of her passing. This was in the UK back in 2007, and my cousin is still an inspiration to me for how determined she was to protect her kids.
I am so sorry you are going through this, but wanting to protect your daughter does not make you an AH, and she will thank you for it when she is old enough to know what’s happened.