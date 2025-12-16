Someecards Logo
Taylor Brown
Dec 16, 2025 | 1:56 P.M. ET

"AITA if I report my coworker for posting videos about me?"

I work with a younger girl, let’s call her Karla, we work in healthcare. Since she started there’s always been some sort of tension and I never really understood why. For context, I had knee surgery a little while back and I’ve had certain restrictions after going back to work.

I genuinely wasn’t aware that this was causing any sorts of issues because no one has mentioned it. They knew that I was out for a couple of months but that was it. I didn’t really feel like I need to clarify with my coworkers why I was out for that time.

I get home from work and I’m doom scrolling on TikTok and one of her videos pops up ): She’s talking about how everyone hates me and how I’m just lazy and how they’re all going to slash “the witch's” tires...me being the “b." I wouldn’t have known it was even about me if the caption didn’t say “and her name rhymes with…” and essentially puts my name.

I’m the only one with a name that could possibly rhyme with the spelling she put. I spent the last hour crying and I just don’t want to go to work tomorrow. I feel like I’m a genuinely nice person. I don’t go out of my way to hurt anyone and I’ve never had any sort of issues with anyone.

My mom was in nursing for 2 decades so I asked her what she thought and she told me I’m being too sensitive and that I should just suck it up and let it go. It’s difficult for me because Karla also has a video up that has the back of my car in it, license plate fully visible.

Obviously, I looked at her profile after the fact. It’s just not sitting right with me and I don’t feel like I’m overreacting. I work too hard and I try too hard to be treated like this. I guess if it were to my face I could respect it more...

But it being online for strangers to also join in on really bothers me. I feel like I’m in high school all over again. AITA for reporting her? She’ll probably lose her job and that also bothers me.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

said:

NTA, if you’re fully honest about what she did and she loses her job that’s the consequences of her own actions.

said:

Save the videos in case they do slash the tires, or anything happens to you or your property.

said:

NTA, report her! that is insane behavior for an adult and I would say she’s acting like a kid but I’ve never met any kids this bad. Show her that her actions have consequences!

[deleted] said:

NTA. If she does get fired it’s a consequence of her actions.

said:

NTA, report that immature, sociopathic, B. She's doxxing you by exposing your license plate. She's also threatening violence. Save these videos in case you need to get the police involved.

said:

NTA. You should report this to HR and possibly to the police as you have been threatened with harm.

