'AITA if I report my coworker for posting videos about me?'

I’m the only one with a name that could possibly rhyme with the spelling she put. I spent the last hour crying and I just don’t want to go to work tomorrow. I feel like I’m a genuinely nice person. I don’t go out of my way to hurt anyone and I’ve never had any sort of issues with anyone.

My mom was in nursing for 2 decades so I asked her what she thought and she told me I’m being too sensitive and that I should just suck it up and let it go. It’s difficult for me because Karla also has a video up that has the back of my car in it, license plate fully visible.