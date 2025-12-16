'AITA if I report my coworker for posting videos about me?'

I work with a younger girl, let’s call her Karla, we work in healthcare. Since she started there’s always been some sort of tension and I never really understood why. For context, I had knee surgery a little while back and I’ve had certain restrictions after going back to work.
I genuinely wasn’t aware that this was causing any sorts of issues because no one has mentioned it. They knew that I was out for a couple of months but that was it. I didn’t really feel like I need to clarify with my coworkers why I was out for that time.
I get home from work and I’m doom scrolling on TikTok and one of her videos pops up ): She’s talking about how everyone hates me and how I’m just lazy and how they’re all going to slash “the witch's” tires...me being the “b." I wouldn’t have known it was even about me if the caption didn’t say “and her name rhymes with…” and essentially puts my name.
I’m the only one with a name that could possibly rhyme with the spelling she put. I spent the last hour crying and I just don’t want to go to work tomorrow. I feel like I’m a genuinely nice person. I don’t go out of my way to hurt anyone and I’ve never had any sort of issues with anyone.
My mom was in nursing for 2 decades so I asked her what she thought and she told me I’m being too sensitive and that I should just suck it up and let it go. It’s difficult for me because Karla also has a video up that has the back of my car in it, license plate fully visible.
Obviously, I looked at her profile after the fact. It’s just not sitting right with me and I don’t feel like I’m overreacting. I work too hard and I try too hard to be treated like this. I guess if it were to my face I could respect it more...
But it being online for strangers to also join in on really bothers me. I feel like I’m in high school all over again. AITA for reporting her? She’ll probably lose her job and that also bothers me.
Complete_Bowl_5184 said:
NTA, if you’re fully honest about what she did and she loses her job that’s the consequences of her own actions.
TheFerndog said:
Save the videos in case they do slash the tires, or anything happens to you or your property.
Future_Arachnid7601 said:
NTA, report her! that is insane behavior for an adult and I would say she’s acting like a kid but I’ve never met any kids this bad. Show her that her actions have consequences!
[deleted] said:
NTA. If she does get fired it’s a consequence of her actions.
roxanne_ROXANNE999 said:
NTA, report that immature, sociopathic, B. She's doxxing you by exposing your license plate. She's also threatening violence. Save these videos in case you need to get the police involved.
Euphoric-Piglet-8140 said:
NTA. You should report this to HR and possibly to the police as you have been threatened with harm.