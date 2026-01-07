'AITA if I skip my only sister's cross-country wedding?'

Last year we got into an argument. She was ripping into me about how bad it was I hadn't sent my formal save the dates yet even though she'd had the date for weeks. I brought up the text she never responded to.. that's why I waited a few weeks to tell her I was engaged. My fault again. She claimed she HAD written a response but her therapist told her not to send it because "I wouldn't receive it well."

So even her silence was my fault. Then she said. "You don't get it, just like a cancer patient, they're the one affected. No one else." Basically saying her suffering will always matter more than mine. I just let the conversation end. What's the point.