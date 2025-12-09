"AITA if I stop buying Christmas presents?"

I’m the youngest of five and have no kids of my own, but my four brothers and sisters all have many kids (4, 2, 2, 4), and those 12 nieces and nephews all have 8 kids of their own. We used to always buy presents for each other’s kids, so I naturally started getting gifts for their kids.

A few years ago, I realized that practically no gifts were opened at all…but I didn’t think much of it. The next year it happened again and I found out that my siblings got together and agreed that they would stop buying gifts for each other’s kids because our family was growing. They didn’t tell me and the only thing said was, “You just now realized it?”