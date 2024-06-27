'AITA if I tell HR about my past with a new co-worker?' 'CREEP!' UPDATED 3X

"AITA if I tell HR about my past with a new co-worker?"

I (34M) am a lead developer on a team of mid-sized SAAS company that has around 100 or so employees. Basically we are large enough that there are employees we can see, recognize, but not necessarily know their names. Recently, we had a new hire, Krista (33F) who joined the PM part of the project I am working on. I have a history with Krista from college.

In college I was a lot more in my own shell, I didn't really treat myself well, and was very much the introverted nerd, down to bad posture and poor fashion sense. Krista, she did have quite a few friends in college, but at least in my view she wasn't super popular, but she was well-liked and was conventionally attractive.