'AITA if I throw away someone’s remains if no one in his family wants his ashes?'

NTA - it sounds like you have done everything that you can do to contact the family and try to get the cremains to someone that can be responsible for them. If no one in the family seems to care either way, there isn't much left. HOWEVER, I would recommend you think about this first...regardless of who this man was to you (or not to you, as you have shared), he is a human being that has passed on.

If you didn't have any family or someone that cared enough about you and your remains, would you want to end up in a landfill? My recommendation is that you reach out to each of the family members by certified post one more time (just in case later it comes up into a legal issue and you are accused of disposing of him without permission).