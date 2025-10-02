'WIBTA if I told my ex about the texts his new GF sent me?' UPDATED 2X

Hiya there, I’m in a bit of a pickle and don’t really know what to do here. A few days ago, my (30f) ex’s (32m) new girlfriend (27f) texted me out of the blue and told me – first politely and then not so much – to back off and not contact my ex anymore cos, apparently, it’s disrespectful and I ‘should be over it by now’.
Some context here: My ex and I broke up roughly six years ago but we are still friends. Why? Cos we didn’t have a reason not to. Our break up wasn’t a dramatic one – just two people who’d been together since their late teens realizing that they wanted different things in life. But since we still got along great and he had his daughter – my “niece” – who I basically helped raise we decided to stay friends.
The reason his girlfriends message surprised me as much as it did is that a) it came really out of the blue. I didn’t even know she had my number b) she has absolutely zero reason to be suspicious or anything.
My ex and I still hang out, yes, but always with either my niece or other friends. And, on occasion, we go to school events for my niece – like, when she has a performance or something. I genuinely don’t think I’ve done anything with him one on one since…damn, since before our break up I think?
The most ‘one on one’ he and I ever do is when he drops off or picks up my niece – she has a room at my place, in case that matters - and we wait for her to get her things. But that’s all.
Also: His girlfriend and I have met before at my nieces and then my ex’s birthday and she was nice both times. We didn’t talk much, just regular ‘hi, how are you, nice to meet you, that’s a lovely dress, bye’, so I didn’t think she had any issues with me.
On top of that: I’m dating someone new, too.
So yeah, I’m not sure what her deal is at all. And when she texted me, my arse was halfway to giving my ex a ring and telling him to maybe have a chat with his girlfriend cos something is definitely wrong but another part of me really doesn’t want to interfere with his relationship like that.
My ex is a good dude and, from what my niece told me and from what I’ve seen at the two birthdays, he really adores her. Like, he genuinely gets puppy eyes when he looks at her which that stoic man NEVER does. He deserves to be this happy, he really does.
And, most importantly, my niece likes her too. That wasn't the case with the two other girlfriends he'd had since we broke up, so this is a huge issue I need to consider, too. Telling him would put all of this in jeopardy but like…what else am I supposed to do?
I’m defo not going to cut contact with either my niece or my ex just cos she wants me to, no way, but she was rather insistent on the matter, so I don’t think she’ll leave it alone either. My flatmate is team ‘tell him and get it over with’, but she’s, with love, a bit of an a$$hole so I’m hesitant to take her word on anything.
Due-Yoghurt4916 said:
FreddieJasonizz said:
OP responded:
Oh defo. Not that I think he would drag my niece into this, he's not the type. Also: I'm pretty much the closest thing to a maternal figure she has and have been ever since she was like...two? I think? So yeah, doubt he'd take that from her. And he knows I'd fist fight him if he dared to try, lol, but I'll defo make sure to mention it!
Pale_Pumpkin_7073 said:
OP responded:
That is the wildest part - she didn't even accuse me of flirting with him. Like, if she had been able to genuinely tell me what upset her then I could've cleared the air but she really just wants me gone cos she thinks exes have no business being friends. But yeah, I think I'll have to give him a call tonight - even if he does nothing, at least he knows.
Only-Breadfruit-6108 said:
ScorpioInTexas said:
OP responded:
I guess that's fine, but in that case it's really silly that she's only coughing that up now. I think they've been together for a year / a year and a half. AND she's dating someone with a kid, too, isn't an ex to be expected in that scenario? Granted, our case is a little special cos my niece's mother bailed and I'm there instead but still.
Aside from that: I can see that disrespectful thing in general but really not with my ex and I. Genuinely, the most we do is hug hello and goodbye and that's normal in my country - as in, I hugged his girlfriend too . Aside from that... I guess I usually pop by on christmas for an hour or two cos of my niece. But outside of that there's nothing that I wouldn't do with any other friend too.
I do think she knows that, however, cos when I asked her to give me examples or a situation where I could've made her uncomfortable she couldn’t say anything. Just that I bothered her.
A few days later, OP shared this update:
Hiya again! I thought I'd give you guys a little update in case any of you are interested. First: I did end up calling my ex after I came back from work last night. I was insanely nervous cos I still felt (and still do feel) bad about rocking the boat but yeah, you guys were right. It should be his decision if he wants to cut me off, not his GF's.
Now, after some regular chatter I went in and told him what happened and even read him some of the messages his girlfriend had sent me. He didn't say much as I did (not that I expected him to, that man has a daily average of 15 words.
25 if he's feeling very chatty.) and mostly just listened quietly. I couldn't gauge his reaction, so I kind of ended up rambling and mentioning some of the things you guys had advised me to - you know how he can step back if that's what he needs, I'd respect his decision on that, but how I'd appreciate it if we could keep my niece out of it and all that.
The latter part is kind of where he spoke up - mostly to snort 'you idiot' - and then he told me he already knew that she'd texted me cos my boyfriend told him (they're friends and co-workers). My boyfriend apparently noticed that I was more upset than I wanted to let on and asked my ex to call me 'cos something happened between her [me] and your [my ex's] girlfriend'.
(Which makes sense, btw. I’ve asked my boyfriend if my behaviour with my ex was ever uncomfortable or inappropriate after the GF texted me, just to make sure I wasn’t doing something wrong without being aware of it AND I have been stewing over this mess for like, nigh a week, so yeah. Not surprised my boyfriend noticed something was up.)
My ex chose to wait until I said something myself before breaching the topic, though. My boyfriend didn't tell him what exactly happened but my ex sort of figured it was something like her telling me to cut contact. He then, once again, told me that I'm an idiot and that I should've told him immediately, cos this wasn't on.
The two of them (so he and his GF) talked about this before - even before they officially got together - and he'd made it very clear that there was no way in hell he'd be cutting me off cos 'I've been his friend before I was his girlfriend and I've stayed his friend for long after that' and cos I’m basically my nieces mum or the closest thing she has to a mum.
So, before they started dating, he told her that she’d have to be cool with that. He’d understand if she wasn’t but he’d not change his mind cos I’ve done the legwork and she hasn’t. Now, according to him she was absolutely fine with it and even told him that she really liked me and wanted to get to know me more after the birthdays I mentioned prior, so he doesn’t know what has gotten into her.
I asked him if she mentioned something else at a latter time – like, that something I did or said made her uncomfortable or feel insecure – but he said no. She also didn't hint at anything. And yes, I asked multiple times WITH examples just to make sure, cos, respectfully, my ex isn't great at taking hints. At all. His brain is wired stricktly forwards so anything sligthly obscure does NOT ring any bells in his wee head.
As we chattered on, still trying to work out what could’ve ticked her off, he suddenly got REALLY quiet and I was like ‘dude, you there?’ and he then said that he may have an idea what did it for her. He didn’t tell me what though cos he said it’s a conversation he needs to have with her first, so I didn’t ask further. He did assure me that it was nothing I did, though.
We pretty much left it at that and he told me he’d have a chat with her and see what’s up and, depending on what it is, he’d let me know. So now we wait. Oh and we both kind of hope that she left it at contacting me and didn’t talk to my niece about this.
She’s kind of been in a funk all week but keeps telling us it’s nothing so we kind of assumed it was hormones and/or stress and told her to take it easy. But since the dates of her bad mood and the GF messaging me line up, we’re a bit worried that the she mentioned something or asked my niece to cut me off or whatever.
Anyway, thanks for the advice you guys gave me and for telling me to just get it over with. I genuinely don’t think I would’ve done it otherwise. If I hear anything interesting, I’ll let you guys know but until then I think this is it. Thanks!
EDIT/MORE INFO: I think a lot of people are confused by my niece being my niece and also my ex's kid. Sorry, I should've reiterated that before things got muddled.
A short stack of facts:
My ex (32m) is a teen dad. He had my niece while he was still in (the equivalent of) high school. He and I (30f) got together roughly a year after she was born, but he only introduced me to her when she was two and a half.
Since I was still pretty young then, I wasn't super comfortable with being called 'mum', so my "niece" ended up calling me auntie [my name]. This stuck and she still calls me aunt today and I call her niece, but we're not related by blood.
Her bio mum is not and has never been in the picture. I did all the mum things - from potty training her to seeing most of her firsts to going to her parent teacher conferences and what not. This is why my ex says I'm the closest thing she has to a mother.
And, to finish it up: My ex and I didn't break up recently. We broke up six years ago cos we wanted different things in life. We stayed in contact cos we've always been friends first and, most importantly, cos of my niece.
These days, my niece comes to stay with me at least every other week (sometimes more, sometimes less cos my ex and I are both chill with her choosing for herself) and she has her own room at my place.
Hullo everybody! I would start off by saying something like ‘I don’t know if anyone remembers me’ but you’ve all been very vocal in my inbox this past month so I’m just going to assume that yes, some of you do.
This all got much more attention than I ever expected, so I’m honestly quite nervous to even update this cos I just know the result really isn’t what most of you wanted or were hoping for. But my boyfriend and my flatmate were having a field day with all your comments and messages - they asked me to say thanks to the person that ‘came up with the bio mum amnesia car accident theory’?
I don’t know either, I stopped reading comments eventually, but they really enjoyed that one – so the two of them were basically bullying me into this.
I’m not really sure where to start so I’ll just go by what I was asked the most, I guess.
Oh and, before that I kind of feel the need to clarify…I don’t call my ex my ex irl. I call him by his name. Right? I got multiple messages asking me to stop calling him that ‘since we’re more than that at this point’ so, just to make that clear. I call him by his first name.
Okay now, first things first: We’re all fine! My niece is fine, my ex and his GF are kind of fine and I’m grand as well. Thanks for checking in and even sending us those…care thingies? You know what I mean. Then a lot of you were asking about my niece and if we ever found out what was bothering her and yes, we did.
My ex dropped off my niece at my place not long after I posted the second update (it was her turn to stay at my place) and she was still in a shitty mood just like she’d been this entire time, if not a bit worse.
So she didn’t even stay to say bye to my ex, she just stomped off into her room and holed herself up for the day. My ex asked me if I could try and have a chat with her while she stayed over cos apparently he’d tried and it didn’t go over well. I think we were both kind of on edge cos this isn’t usually her style but then again…teens will teen.
Anyway, I told him I’d try and send him on his merry way for now. It took me a couple of days to actually get to the chatting. The first few days were really…woof. It’s like I was sharing my house with a particularly pissed off velociraptor. I basically spent the entire time throwing snacks and wee little trinkets at her, hoping she’ll not bite my hand off in the process.
But eventually she cooled off enough and with some fine needling and enough ice cream to feed an army I managed to get some answers. Good News: The GF did not talk to her. So, lower thy pitchforks, the woman is ney a witch. Bad News: My niece did overhear the GF bad mouthing me on the phone, like some of you guessed.
The GF apparently didn’t know that my niece was home – she came home early from school and the GF didn’t hear her come in – so I doubt it was on purpose but it still happened and my niece did not take it well.
She’d been in a bad mood anyway (just normal teen-struggles, mind. Including – gods help me – boy troubles. Does anyone have a handbook on how to handle THAT!? Cos I’m not ready and since my ex took the news like a man going to war, I seriously doubt he's either.) and hearing the GF talk smack certainly didn’t help.
She really didn’t want to tell me what exactly the GF said, but it seemed to have been really below the belt. Just going the fact that my niece was angry-crying during that part of our chat.
I didn’t pressure to tell me more since it just seemed to upset her, but I did ask her to please tell her dad what was said so that she could get it off of her chest, which she did do after both my ex and I promised that he wouldn’t tell me either.
I know that’s kind of a let down for some of you, but to be honest: I don’t really care. If she wants to talk smack, she can. I’m just happy my niece doesn’t have to carry that stuff around on her own anymore. Now, as for my ex and his GF…difficult.
It took a while longer for that to get resolved. I actually didn’t hear anything back until quite recently and the end result is kind of…meh? The short of it is: I was catching strays. That’s all. My ex eventually called me and told me that much. He also said that his GF would like to talk to me personally and asked me to hear her out. Which fine, sure, I’ll do that.
So, they rocked up to my place about a week ago and we all had tea. Let me tell you: It was awks. The GF was really twitchy and nervous the entire time and I think we spent twenty minutes just talking about the weather before she finally managed to cough up an apology. That apology was then followed by fifty more, no matter how often I told her that it was okay and that I was more than content to just move on.
She was thankful, but she asked me if I’d let her explain herself, so I did. And yeah, turns out she…well, she didn’t really have a reason to come at me, but she did have a reason overall for why she acted the way she did.
The first and probably biggest reason I won’t tell you, cos it goes far beyond me telling you about something I was involved in or me sitting here like ‘well she was being a bit of an @$$hole, what do I do?’. But let it be said: Something sad happened. It wasn’t anyone’s fault. Nobody did anything wrong. It was just something tragic that happens to some people and couldn’t be avoided. That’s all.
The second reason was that she apparently had a minor dispute with my ex about…kind of me, I guess? So, from what the two of them told me, the GF texted my ex not long before she first messaged me and asked him if he could pick her up from work cos she wasn’t feeling well. He told her that yes, he would, but it’d take him a while since he was about to drop my niece off at my place.
Now, what he meant by that was: The drive will take longer than usual cos [my name] lives at the other end of town. What she took it as was: [My name] is more important than you right now, so you’ll have to wait. (Honestly, I don't get it either. I wasn’t even the reason he was coming over, so I’m not sure why that is how she took it. But okay, fine, she was in a state cos of the sad thing, maybe that’s just how it felt at the time.)
And the third reason is that she feels kind off like the odd one out in my ex’s (and thus partially my) friend group, which was making her feel insecure. And that’d be fine, it’s human, but her reason for feeling like the odd one out was apparently that she’s straight and most of us are not. That surprised both my ex and I cos…yeah nah, most of our friends are, in fact, straight.
In our collective friend group, there’s just me, my boyfriend, my ex (we’re all bi) and one gay chap + his boyfriend. The rest are straight as hell. Like ‘I majored in business, have a wife, a dog and 1 ½ children’ type straight lol. So yeah, we didn’t know how she got that idea and she was honestly very rattled once we’d cleared that up.
All of that then collided into one big ball of frustration and that frustration was then aimed at the easiest target – me. So, she snuck into my ex’s phone, got my number, and told me to back off.
According to her, she immediately regretted it but didn’t know how to fix it until my ex put her on the spot. She also reiterated that she really isn’t bothered by me and that she was being truthful when she’d told my ex that she’d like to get to know me more.
I told her that that was fine by me – yes, this is me cutting her some slack. She overreacted and made a mistake. Crap happens. – but that she might want to try and talk to my niece before that relationship completely evaporated. But once she’s settled that, I’m down to meeting for coffee or hanging out as a group with my niece or whatever.
And that is really kind of where we left it. I DID ask my ex where his head’s at while the GF was off to the loo and how he’s feeling and he told me he’s not quite sure yet. He does see where she’s coming from and he’s happy that she owned up to her mistakes and wanted to apologize and all that, but he’s miffed that she even reacted like that in the first place.
You know, that she'd rather sneak into his phone and then complain to me instead of just talking to him. Oh and he’s extremely pissed off about the things she said about me (when my niece overheard her, that is).
I didn’t ask him more than that cos we’d promised my niece but I did tell him to not let that be his deciding factor, if anything. Apart from that, I didn’t pry for more. And that is pretty much it, guys!
Sorry that I can’t deliver the dramatic story filled with big reveals, harsh realizations, and angry break ups but alas, real life tends to be a bit boring and things just end with people having a wee chat over tea.
My boyfriend offered to act out a dramatic scene where I break up with him cos I ‘realised I’m still in love with my ex’ in case anyone is interested, lol, but unless that’s it, this is where we part ways.
Thanks for sticking around and for all the advice you’ve given me! I really didn’t expect my little issue would get this much attention, so here’s to me never underestimating the internet again. Have a lovely day/night wherever you are!