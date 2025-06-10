'AITA if I kick a toddler out of my wedding?' 'Don't tell the bride or groom.'

This day is not about you, and if you can't respect our wishes, then we don't want you to be a part of it." If they turn up with the child. Kick them out. Life's too short for disrespectful people.

Some-Flounder2175 said:

Contact the couple a week or so before the wedding to confirm if they are coming or if they couldn't find someone to leave their child with. I would tell them that there is a rumor going around that they are planning on bringing their child, but you know they wouldn't disrespect you like that.

Then, designate someone to turn them away if they show with the child. Your wedding, your day, your rules.

Individual_Metal_983 said: