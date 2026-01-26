"AITA if I leave a note for my neighbors about their screaming baby?"

One of my neighbors has a newborn and they CONSTANTLY walk the baby up and down the hall when it’s crying/screaming trying to console it. Throughout the day and into the night (currently happening right now and it’s just past 10PM).

I’m dealing with multiple chronic health conditions and work from home, and I’m at my wits end. I have a polite note written ready to stick to their door asking if they can please soothe their baby INSIDE their apartment and not in the hallway, as this is a shared space and the sound carries into nearby apartments.