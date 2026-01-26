'AITA if I leave a note for my neighbors about their screaming baby?'

One of my neighbors has a newborn and they CONSTANTLY walk the baby up and down the hall when it’s crying/screaming trying to console it. Throughout the day and into the night (currently happening right now and it’s just past 10PM).
I’m dealing with multiple chronic health conditions and work from home, and I’m at my wits end. I have a polite note written ready to stick to their door asking if they can please soothe their baby INSIDE their apartment and not in the hallway, as this is a shared space and the sound carries into nearby apartments.
I hate confrontation, so I feel like leaving a note on their door is my best option lol. I understand that living in an apartment isn’t always going to be quiet, but imo it’s extremely rude to disturb everyone else with screaming at all hours. KEEP THE CRYING BABY IN YOUR DAMN UNIT. AITA?
The note/letter I am planning to stick to their door:
Hi there,
I hope you’re doing well. I wanted to kindly mention something that’s been affecting others on the floor.
There have been frequent instances of a crying baby being brought into the hallway, and the noise echoes and carries very easily into nearby apartments. Because the hallway is a shared space, the sound impacts others much more than it likely seems.
I completely understand that caring for a baby is challenging, and this isn’t meant as criticism. Some neighbors work from home and others are managing health conditions, so the repeated noise in the hallway can be extremely disruptive.
This is simply a request to please keep soothing time inside your apartment whenever possible. Thank you very much for understanding and for being considerate of your neighbors.
beckdawg19 said:
NAH, I guess. I would suggest actually being honest in your note, though. Acting like you've had some building-wide meeting and are speaking for anyone more than yourself is just cowardly.
supremebliss said:
I think this would feel more personal. "Hi there, Congrats on your new baby! I understand that this is a challenging time for you and yours. Unfortunately, I struggle with some chronic health issues and also work from home. I was wondering whether you could please stop bringing baby into the hallway when trying to soothe them.
The sound really carries, moreso from the hallway than between apartments. It would be greatly appreciated :)" No obligation to do this, but a little sweet treat along with the note might go a long way in "bribing" them to stop.
AdMurky3039 said:
I guarantee you that OP isn't the only person affected.
Thegetupkids678 said:
NTA. I have 2 kids and I would never take them into a shared space when they are crying. Perhaps they wrongfully assume that the sound would travel less in the hallway as opposed to through the walls to their neighbors, so I think your note will help them recognize this.
Archon-Toten said:
Look I've got a child who screams and taking him outside can quickly change his attitude. The change in location within seconds turns screams into calm. My suspicion is their above or below neighbor already made a complaint about them. NTA, write them a note, just be kind. Parenting is hard.
Stefie25 said:
NTA. Keep it polite. If they continue, complain to management. I bet you won’t be the only complaint.