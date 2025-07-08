'AITA if I left my husband at the ER overnight?' 'They eventually sedated him.'

Shdfx1 said:

NTA. Your husband might be an alcoholic. You said he likes to drink. He got so drunk at a wedding that he fell down, was verbally abusive to paramedics, and hospital staff, to the point they had to sedate him. How was he treating you during all this? Did he save his vitriol for strangers, or did the good ole wife receive some of his temper, too?

Tell your in-laws your husband is a mean drunk, who was so vicious to those trying to help him in the hospital that security had to hold him while they sedated him. So, yep, you went home so he could sleep it off, rather than sit there and keep taking it. Ask them if they’re ready to help you talk him into rehab, because he has a problem.