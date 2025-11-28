"AITA if I marry my current girlfriend in the suit I bought to marry my ex?"

Some important details: I am poly and was dating my ex and GF at the same time. They both were aware of this, obviously. My current GF was also aware that I was planning on marrying my ex at the time and was okay with it.

My ex and I were planning to get married because they are in the army, mostly in case something were to happen to them so I wouldn't be left with nothing. However, not long after that, we ended up breaking up for unrelated reasons. We decided to just stay friends even though we are still in love with each other.