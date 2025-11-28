'AITA if I marry my current girlfriend in the suit I bought to marry my ex?'

Some important details: I am poly and was dating my ex and GF at the same time. They both were aware of this, obviously. My current GF was also aware that I was planning on marrying my ex at the time and was okay with it.
My ex and I were planning to get married because they are in the army, mostly in case something were to happen to them so I wouldn't be left with nothing. However, not long after that, we ended up breaking up for unrelated reasons. We decided to just stay friends even though we are still in love with each other.
The reason I want to get married in this suit is mostly because it was custom made to be exactly what I envision myself wearing on my wedding day. It is what I feel happiest and most comfortable in. On top of that, it is an incredibly expensive suit, so I don't want it to go to waste.
My current GF says I can't wear it because I bought it with marrying someone else in mind. One of her counterpoints is "am I not worth the same effort of getting a new suit?"
Which one of us is right? Can I still wear the suit to get married or is that inappropriate? Also, we aren't planning on getting married anytime soon. Probably more like in 5 years time.
Spoedi-Probes said:
NTA. Had you worn the suit and were married in it then I would say, don't wear it. However as it was bought for your wedding day and that hasn't happened yet, then you should wear it as that is why you purchased it.
t-mckeldin said:
NTA, wear the suit but don't tell anyone its history.
Frequent-Interest796 said:
She was ok with a poly mate but not a poly suit. It doesn’t really matter. The prospect of you fitting in the suit or even marrying this person in 5 years is not worth the expense of your current argument.
TravisBlink said:
YTA. She doesn’t want you to wear it to marry her. Her reasons are not ridiculous, so case closed.
Fyren-1131 said:
As much as this sucks to hear, I wouldn't wear it to wedding. It signals to your bride that she's second. Whenever she sees the pictures, she'll be reminded how you picked that amazing, beautiful, tailored suit for promising to spend the rest of your days with someone else. Don't do it.