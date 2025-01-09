'AITA for forcing my sister to make my daughter a flower girl in her wedding?'

Clara said she felt really bad, but her future in-laws were very insistent, and this would make things smoother for family dynamics. I got upset and told Clara that if Lily isn't included as she promised, then neither of us will attend the wedding.

Now, Clara is upset, saying I'm being unreasonable and using Lily to manipulate her decision. My parents think I should just let it go and not miss Clara's big day over something like this. I feel torn because, while I don't want to miss my sister's wedding, I also don't want to teach Lily that it's okay for people to break their promises to her. So AITA for refusing to go to the wedding if Lily isn't a flower girl?

Here are the top rated comments from readers of OP's story.

Free-Comb8184 says: