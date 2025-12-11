"AITA if I pull my kid from art class because of my husband's flirting?"

My (44F) daughter (13F) does not have many friends at school and has been getting into trouble because of her behavior. We have been trying to get her involved in more activities so she can meet new people.

She started an art class a few months ago, and it seemed to be going well. She gets along with the girls there, and she especially connected with one friend (14F). I have met this friend’s mom a few times while picking my daughter up.

About three months ago, the mom told me she was considering taking her daughter out of the group because of her work schedule. Then she directly asked if I could pick her daughter up every week and drop her off at their house.