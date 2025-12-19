'AITA if I scheduled my husband’s dog to be euthanized behind his back?'

(Which we aren’t able to provide her ourselves). In the three weeks she has been home, she has shown no progress. She is a big dog and I am currently pregnant, so I am limited in the ways I can help move her safely and effectively. My husband is gone most of the day at work, so I do what I can while he’s away, but I know it’s not enough.

She needs her bladder expressed throughout the day but she also pees on herself a bit throughout the day. Since she can’t move, she poops herself when she has to go. She needs baths often because of this. She has to be flipped over every couple of hours to prevent bed sores.