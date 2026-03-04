'AITA if I stop caring about my mother after she decided to leave us?' UPDATED 4X

"I just want to go home. I just want to be home." - mother "but you've been wanting to go out west for ages to see your mom and your friends." - me

"Yeah. But I just want to go home." "We can't do that. The flight has been paid for and it's a waste of money and time. And you're gonna have a great time!"

She sighs and we continue in the line. The lady at the check-in counter was super sweet and waved the baggage fees because we were having issues getting the money and she gave me a temp pass so I could walk my mother down to her gate and see her off. So we dealt with her bags and headed to security.