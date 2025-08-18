"WIBTA if I tell my friend I don't like being around her kid?' 'I'm NOT rich.'

"WIBTA if I tell my friend I don't like being around her kid?"

I (32m) have a female friend (29f) that has a kid. I am at the point where I want to tell her to not bring her kid around me. This will be difficult because the kid has grown really fond of me.

The child is four years old, but I don’t like how she’s allowed to behave. She is still breastfeeding at that age, and she isn’t properly potty trained. To clarify, she can sometimes use the bathroom on her own, but other times she just soils herself. She doesn’t have any mental challenges.