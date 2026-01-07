'AITA if I tell my friend that he crossed a line while dog sitting for me?'

My husband and I recently went out of town for about a week and arranged to have our friend watch our dogs (meaning sleep at our house) for the first half of the week, and my brother for the second half.
I found out after the fact that he brought over a girl he’s been on a few dates with. I would already be uncomfortable with a stranger in my home while I’m not there period (especially without asking me)...
...but more so I got upset when I got home and found her earrings on my dresser, meaning they likely hooked up in my bed AND she may have spent the night. He also likely did not change the sheets before my brother took over since I never told him the laundry room door code.
To make it all worse - one of my dogs is very reactive and apparently bit this girl, no idea how hard. My friend brought this up when I asked how the dogs behaved, and seemed like he wanted me to feel guilty about this.
I didn’t say anything at the time (last week), but it’s still on my mind. I’m wondering if I should just let this go since it’s over and unlikely to ever happen again, or if I would be out of line for telling him it was inappropriate.
This friend is extremely open and has minimal boundaries in general, so I’m also sure he would tell me I’m overreacting. He also would not let us pay him and I don’t want to seem ungrateful for him staying at all. AITA?
Still-Degree8376 said:
NTA at all. Who even does that?
Available_Space_4738 said:
NTA, I don’t care why they are there. No one else is allowed into my house just because you are. The hook up part is just rude, but the other is also a safety concern. I don’t want someone I don’t know, hell that they barely know, casing out everything in my house & its layout. Way too many crappy people.
Personally the hook up part in this case would piss me off and gross me out, but you won’t be able to convince the dude about that. People are gross, not all but—letting anyone else in your home does make you more vulnerable.
HotArea110 said:
NTA - it’s reasonable to not want someone in your house without your knowledge or permission.
waterstone55 said:
NTA. I've been house and pet sitting for over 10 years. I've always asked before having any visitors. If it were me, I'd simply never ask them to house sit again. They are not capable of acting in your best interests, and their job is to act in your best interest.
Morningstar666119 said:
NTA, but you should set boundaries next time if ever needed again.
JGalKnit said:
NTA, but I can't even imagine doing that to a friend of mine.