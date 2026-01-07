'AITA if I tell my friend that he crossed a line while dog sitting for me?'

"AITA if I tell my friend that she crossed a line while dog sitting for me?"

My husband and I recently went out of town for about a week and arranged to have our friend watch our dogs (meaning sleep at our house) for the first half of the week, and my brother for the second half.

I found out after the fact that he brought over a girl he’s been on a few dates with. I would already be uncomfortable with a stranger in my home while I’m not there period (especially without asking me)...

...but more so I got upset when I got home and found her earrings on my dresser, meaning they likely hooked up in my bed AND she may have spent the night. He also likely did not change the sheets before my brother took over since I never told him the laundry room door code.