'AITA if I told off my husband’s Aunt for feeding my child?'

My baby (10mo M) has a severe non-IgE mediated allergy to corn and all corn derivatives. Everyone in our family knows about his allergies. I have spent hours and hours researching and refining the foods my son can consume without having an allergic reaction (full body eczema, painful gas, blood and mucous in the stool - absolute misery for about 72 hour after consumption).
My husband took our kids (4F and 10mo M) to his family farm overnight while I had another commitment in town. I had prepared and sent all the baby’s food to ensure he was eating safe foods and wouldn’t have a reaction (hello, postpartum anxiety).
For context, this is a large dairy farm operation with multiple homes on the property. His aunt and uncle live in one house and his grandparents in another. After breakfast at his Aunt’s house our son was starting to get fussy for a bottle. My husband had washed the bottles and left them to dry at his Grandma’s house.
He ran over between the houses (about 300m away) to grab a clean bottle for my son. He was gone less than 3 minutes total. When he returned his aunt was bragging about how much our son LOVED her cinnamon buns. My husband argued with her saying how he has allergies and he can’t be given food all Willy nilly without one of us present to check ingredients.
She claimed he will be totally fine because it was only a few bites. So here I am 24 hours later with my distraught baby screaming in pain all day, covered in an eczema flare and pooping blood.
I want to reach out to his aunt and tell her how reckless and neglectful and shady it was to feed our baby ANYTHING without our consent or presence. It especially infuriates me that she did it so sneakily in the mere couple of minutes he ran out to grab a bottle.
I was in a blind rage when my husband told me what happened. WIBTA if I sent a strongly worded message about how absolutely disgusting I think her actions were to my defenseless baby?
ImpossibleReason2204 said:
She does need to be informed. I think your husband should be the one to do it. He should take photos and videos, and go and show her what her "totally fine" looks like. This is not a small thing. Your baby is in fact defenseless. I'm sorry this happened to him. NTA.
Marzipan_civil said:
Regardless of his allergies, who the f is feeding a cinnamon bun to a 10 month old? NTA. Don't leave this person alone with your child again.
MerlinBiggs said:
NTA. Take pictures to show her. Show everyone and make sure everyone really knows how serious his allergies are.
Humboldt-Honey said:
Send the aunt pictures of the rash and bloody stool with the caption “this is because of the cinnamon roll, I am very disappointed." I’m not kidding. She needs to know actions have consequences. Unfortunately you baby is facing the consequences.
Bright_Ad_3690 said:
A video of baby to family group chat saying "this is what happens if baby is fed something outside what we bring for him. Even just a bite of cinnamon bun results in agony." Send it to everyone.
PrairieGrrl5263 said:
NTA. Send her a video of him screaming. Make it long and loud. Show her what she did to your baby.