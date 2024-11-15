'My boss said, 'If we want your input, we will ask for it. Period.' Am I petty for complying?'

I knew it was just the new boss saying that stuff since this sort of attitude with them only started when he did, but the others either agreed with him or were too intimidated to disagree. Either way, whatever, I'll comply with their request.

Since then, the problem hasn't been fixed. We've had two more people come and go, both of them because "they didn't sign up for this". Shocker.

A third one started about five weeks ago, and he has taken his frustration in a different direction. I've overheard him complaining over and over again to other people about how he didn't sign on to stand around in a hot warehouse for hours packing online orders, but instead of quitting like everyone else, he just got angrier and angrier.