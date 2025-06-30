'AITA for ignoring my dad and the new family he's made?' 'I got this DM from his wife.'

What made him stop was when I turned 13 I told him I hated him and I never wanted to see him again and I fought (with mom's help) for the ability to stop being at his house which I won. I turned 15 before I could get out of every call/visit though. Because the judge tried to insist on contact for a while.

Dad fought to have a relationship with me. I didn't want one and I still don't. He's since remarried and he has at least one kid. He sent an invite to his wedding which I ignored. He tried to let me know about his kid but I ignored him then too.