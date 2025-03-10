Teen refuses to reconcile with dad as terminally ill stepbrother and former bully battles cancer. AITA?

There were some other kids Shane bullied too but not physically like with my best friend. One of those kids was moved to another city to get him away from Shane. My best friend ended up transferring to another school.

Mom and dad let me do the same but it was mom's idea. Shane got expelled from the other school because the bullying on the last kid got worse and he ended up in the same school as me and my best friend again.

Then I found out my dad was dating Shane's mom. Dad talked to me dozens of times about his relationship with Shane's mom and he wanted me to be civil when we'd spend time together and he said I shouldn't bring my issues with Shane into family stuff.