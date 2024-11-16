Mom urged to forgive teen daughter for encouraging infidelity; says, 'I honestly don't feel anything for them anymore.' AITA?

She cried and cried, telling me all the stuffs we used to do on her birthday, about how happy we were, about how she wants to go back to that. That day I looked at her for the first time in six months and I felt nothing.

I wasn't moved or anything by her tears. I didn't feel anger or hurt. I didnt feel sorry for what I did. After we stared at each other for a while, I just went back to my room without talking to her.

That day was also the day my parents came and talked to me. They're trying to get me to forgive my ex and daughter. They never asked me before to forgive them. They said the same things my daughter said, that I was being cruel.