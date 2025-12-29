"AITA for ignoring a 'friend' in our friend group?"

I (F23) have been in the same friend group since I was 17. There are five girls and four guys. We’ve stayed friends over the years even though we’re all in different places now. During the pandemic, when I was 18, one of the guys (Jay) confessed that he liked me.

I didn’t believe him at first because I knew he used to like one of my friends (Lily), and I honestly thought he was joking. When I realized he was serious, I rejected him and said I only saw him as a friend. After that, he stopped talking to me and left our group chat. I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want to cause drama in the group.