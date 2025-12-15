'AITA for ignoring my friend when she vents about her love life?'

I have a friend who constantly vents to me, and most of the time it’s about guys and her love life. I didn’t mind at first, because I know friends should be there for each other. But over time, it’s become really draining.
She doesn’t seem to consider that I have my own personal time. If I don’t reply immediately, she will repeatedly call and message me until I respond. There have been times when I’m already about to sleep and she still calls just to rant.
Almost all of her rants are about men. She gets attached very quickly. She’ll talk to a guy for just a few weeks, and once he shows basic kindness, she already falls hard. When things don’t work out, she comes to me for advice, says she’s done, and then shortly after there’s another guy. It’s the same cycle over and over again.
Our conversations rarely go beyond her love life anymore. I listen, I give advice, but nothing really changes. While I understand that venting is normal, the repetition makes it exhausting and frustrating.
Because of this, there are times when I don’t reply anymore, not to be rude, but because I feel emotionally drained and need space. So, AITA for sometimes ignoring her and wanting some peace, even though she just wants to vent?
User_-_-_Name said:
NTA you need to be direct and tell her to stop. I know a gal like this at work and she chases these trash relationships because she cant be alone, I'm now blunt with her about it and she wont bring it up anymore, it's great.
Zestyclose_Swing_824 said:
NTA. Totally understandable and a healthy boundary.
moondreamelli said:
Wanting peace doesn’t make you a bad friend. It’s fair to step back when conversations become overwhelming or repetitive.
Alert-Pipe-244 said:
NTA, does she ever ask about you? Friendship goes both ways. seems like she favors talking to you because you are kind & listen. that is not fair to you & seems like a one sided “friendship”