'AITA for ignoring my friend when she vents about her love life?'

"AITA for ignoring my friend sometimes because her constant venting about her love life is exhausting?"

I have a friend who constantly vents to me, and most of the time it’s about guys and her love life. I didn’t mind at first, because I know friends should be there for each other. But over time, it’s become really draining.

She doesn’t seem to consider that I have my own personal time. If I don’t reply immediately, she will repeatedly call and message me until I respond. There have been times when I’m already about to sleep and she still calls just to rant.