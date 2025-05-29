Woman ghosts friend after seeing his husband die; 'I can't go back.' AITA?

They were watching TV when Leo suddenly got up and said he has pain in his chest, then collapsed. Paramedics came and pronounced him dead. They said we now have to wait for police.

We were waiting like this on the floor - Eli sobbing and hugging Leo’s body, and me hugging Eli - for almost 2 hrs. Then police came, and we sat on the couch right in front of Leo for another few hours. I did my best to stay calm and collected and help Eli. Many hours later, they took Leo away.

Eli asked me to help call Leo’s parents who didn’t know he was gay or married. He used Leo’s phone, and called his mom but she thought he was joking. He cried so hard I had to take over and break her heart myself.