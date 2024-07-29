Woman's friend hosts BBQ at her house with guests without permission; 'She told me she didn’t even have the party.'

NTA This is a friend? She sounds like a parasite, she's using you for your place. There was a reason you didn't speak. Is this a friendship worth keeping?

MisssChris126

Parasite. That’s the word I was looking for!

Lathari

"Parasite (parasitus) was an accepted role in Roman society, in which a person could live off the hospitality of others, in return for "flattery, simple services, and a willingness to endure humiliation."

At least in ancient times parasites knew their place.