'AITA for ignoring the GoFundMe my biological mother set up to fund treatment for one of her kids?'

mocha_lattes_

Tell her if she and her family don't leave you alone then you will go after her for the child support she never paid and file a restraining order. Consider reaching out to a lawyer to send a cease and desist.

NTA also you might want to consider having your grandparents legally adopt you or at least your grandma if you want to keep your bio dad on your birth certificate. It has some legal benefits when it comes to inheritance and things like that. Doesn't hurt to look into it and see if it's would be beneficial to you all.

Elijoyhh (OP)