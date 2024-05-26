'AITA for ignoring my husband after finding him in a shirt his 'work wife' bought him?'

Unfortunately, my MIL passed last month, and it has been utter hell. In the midst of grief, Chelsea texted asking how my husband was doing and how she “cries every day thinking about him” and had told me that she knows exactly what I’m going through (no she doesn’t) and that she can’t wait to give my husband a huge hug.

Fast forward a little bit and she was drunk at a party and saw my husband leaving, where she confronted him about why he was leaving. He told her “I didn’t think I had to tell you what I’m doing,” resulting in her panic texting him after to make sure they were okay and trying to get him to talk to her by saying, “you can open up and talk to me or vent or just tell me to stfu”.