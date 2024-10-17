'AITA for abandoning my bridesmaid duties for the well-being of my kids?' UPDATED

So, obviously, for the next few months it was me getting my son into doctors and therapy appointments. I also had my daughter to think about, and my 2 jobs, that during that beginning time of the pandemic, were both extremely busy. The bride knew ALL this, to the point that her fiancé said if my son needed a male to talk to he was there for him.

So The year continues on, I’m getting updates on hens night and wedding plans, helped pick the bridesmaid dresses, and went for visits with the bride leading up to the wedding, even though I had no time for myself, I’ll make time for my friends.