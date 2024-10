'AITA for abandoning my bridesmaid duties for the well-being of my kids?' UPDATED

I couldn’t believe that one of my best friends was telling me that her wedding should have been a bigger priority then my kids, especially my son and everything that was going on with him. Like I said, I’ve always know this girl was spoilt and a bit selfish, but it never affected me, until now. I have yet to talk to her since then.

I can’t even stand to be around her, to be honest, I can’t get over the fact that I was going through the worst time in my life, and she thought her wedding was more important. I don’t feel bad anymore. Thinking back, she never called to see how I was, how I was coping with 15 hour workdays and a son who was suicidal.