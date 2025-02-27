'AITA for ignoring my grieving mother-in-law's wails?' 'Everything is fine. IN PUBLIC.'

"AITA for ignoring my MIL's wails?"

30f recently moved into a bigger place with my partner 38m with his elderly mother since her husband passed 2 years ago. She's a very nice old woman, had a stroke in 2010, liked to read and do crossword puzzles, tidy things up around the place, go for walks etc. A year after her husband passed, it became apparent she couldn't live alone.

I was very clear that I will not be a caretaker. I am coming out of my own trauma and grief and it's not something Im willing to do. I am VERY empathetic towards her. Making sure to get her out, taking her places she enjoys, scheduling her hair appointments, keeping her company so she can feel at least some sort of semblance. When I take her out for lunch or coffee everything is fine. In public.