'AITA For Ignoring the Wishes of My MIL and Letting My Daughter Read on Family Vacation?'

We got to the island on Thursday night and spent all day Friday and Saturday at the beach and are going to the pool today. Julia plays with her cousins at the house and talks to them at meals, but during the day, she just wants to sit next to me and read her books.

I have encouraged her to swim for a little bit since we’re in Hawaii, and she goes in the water for a few minutes, but then she asks if she can get back to her book. She’s played a few games with her cousins and siblings when I coax her, but again, she honestly just wants to be reading Goosebumps.