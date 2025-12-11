'WIBTA if i talk to my husband about how he hurts me when he spends his money?'

"WIBTA if i talk to my husband about how him spending his money is hurting me?"

I (f26) got married to my husband (m29) two years ago. Before marriage, I used to work. It was nothing fancy or a lot of money, but it was mine. After marriage, my husband wanted me to stop working and be a housewife, saying he earns comfortably and will take care of both of us. He wanted to be a provider.

Since the beginning of our marriage, it has been a struggle between the two of us. Even though he says he is earning for both of us, he never gives me money unless I beg or really need something important.

In the past two years, the only major expenses I have had have been food and takeout. I was raised to be a person who does not ask for things, so even asking for a little money always makes me feel guilty.