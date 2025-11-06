'AITA for asking my college roommate to keep the noise down when it's late?'

One time, my other roommate and I came back to the apartment and noticed that the front door was unlocked. In our roommate agreement at the beginning of the year, we had all agreed to keep it locked, since we wouldn’t feel safe otherwise.

I confronted her about it and asked her to please keep it locked. She told me she unlocked it because when she goes out clubbing, she doesn’t want to bring her keys with her. I reminded her of our agreement, but she said it would inconvenience her. I told her that as an adult, she should always bring her keys with her anywhere (maybe this was wrong of me to say, but that’s what my dad always tells me, so I didn’t think much of it).