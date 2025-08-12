'AITA for avoiding going on vacation with my mom because she's a monster to travel with?'

Before our flight to another city, I wanted to visit a store in the mall just before closing. We went to the mall to look for the store, but she walked slowly, which was fine, except she did not want me to go ahead and look while she walked at her pace.

She also refused to walk faster. I got a little frustrated, and then she said, “So what if you don’t find the store? You’re lying; you don’t even want to buy anything.” I told her I would just go ahead and she could walk at her own pace while I looked. An hour later, I found out she had returned to the hotel and refused to answer my calls because I left her “alone” in the mall. She was angry at me for that.