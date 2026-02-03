'AITA for avoiding my bf’s mom after she admitted to calling me names behind my back?'

My bf’s family gets together a lot for meals, we got invited to his family cookout and I don’t eat beef (it’s just a preference) but I offered to bring something for myself so they wouldn’t have to go out of their way to feed me, and I still wanted to go and join my bf’s family as they’re still getting to know me, I showed up to the cookout.
As soon as I sat down my bf’s mom walked up to me and said “why don’t you eat beef?” And I said it just was a preference and it is harder for me to eat, and she said “okay I guess we will have to stop calling you a b-word now, we all were talking about how you won’t come to any future family events cause you don’t eat beef and thought you were being a baby about it.”
I was so shocked to have this said so directly to me with a straight face… it wasn’t even jokingly and she even repeated it when another family member appeared she told them “we can’t call her what we were calling her anymore because she just doesn’t like beef”.
She “apologized” to me after my bf called her out she said “sorry you are not used to my assertiveness” and continued on like nothing happened. She continues to say assumptions about me that cause drama. For instance, she constantly asks others questions about me and then makes up her story and then I have to debunk it and she’ll brush it off and change the subject
I had already felt excluded by his mother but that interaction and her other actions are sticking with me, cause I’ve never said anything about not participating in family gatherings/events. I’ve been trying really hard to build a connection with my bf’s family.
Now he's hurt because he really wants me to join in family activities but now I no longer want to because it’s always uncomfortable, and I especially don’t want to be alone with her, AITA?
trekgirl75 says:
NTA. You know you can walk away from this relationship, right? This is only the beginning. It’s only gonna get worse, wedding, babies.
analogascension says:
NTA. If your bf is hurt that you wont come to the family events, then he should have a conversation with his mom about why she's alienating and insulting his girlfriend. Look here girlie. Your BF is a bad man. Your BFs mom is a shit mom. Is this the in-law family that you want?
bella_bells19 says:
Why does your boyfriend keep taking you around people who comfortably and openly disrespect you? You’re NTA but the same can’t be said for him and his mother.
Sassy-Peanut says:
Is your boyfriend so enmeshed with his mother that he approves of her calling you that in public? If so you have a boyfriend problem. He should be defending and protecting you, not whining that you don't want to be around his horrible mother.