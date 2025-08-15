'AITA for blowing up in a staff meeting because a coworker shared personal info about me?'

The next day, we had a staff meeting. At the end of the meeting, my boss turned to me and said she hoped I was doing okay and asked if there was anything I would like to share with the group. Immediately, I knew my coworker had told her.

I am not particularly close with my other coworkers, and I did not want them to know this information. I played dumb for a minute and tried to figure out what they were talking about.

I eventually learned that, in an earlier portion of the meeting that I was not present for, my coworker had told everyone what I had shared with her because “she wanted them to be there for me.” I became very angry and told her that I had shared this information in confidence and she had no right to tell anyone else.