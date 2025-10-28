'AITA for calling out my husband for making fun of our son on his birthday?'

My husband said it was just a joke because he had been called a name first. Then he asked if I had eaten (while I was cleaning up the kitchen after making dinner, which took an hour and a half), and I said I hadn’t because I was still cleaning. His response was, “Well, that explains it,” as if being hungry was the reason I was upset.

I’m angry. Our child’s bully should not be his father. Beyond that, our son’s birthday car had to be returned because there were too many alerts when we had it checked. I had suggested taking it to a mechanic before giving it to him, but my husband declined.