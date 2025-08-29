'AITA for calling out my husband for how much fast food he eats in front of my family?'

I have talked to him about this issue many times, but nothing changes. He either gets defensive and it turns into an argument, or he promises to change and does not follow through. It has become extremely frustrating.

Last night, we were at my parents’ house. They are very health-conscious and against eating out for both financial and health reasons. Growing up, they were not unreasonable, we ate out here and there, but it was never an everyday thing.

They can be judgmental and are not shy about expressing their opinions. The topic of fast food came up, and I mentioned how much my husband spends each week and gave a rough cost estimate. As expected, they gave him a hard time about it and have continued to make comments, especially about finances.