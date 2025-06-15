'AITA for being my dad’s favorite child?'

My sister completely broke down. She cried, screamed, threw things. I grabbed my purse and left. I went back to my apartment, turned off my phone, had some wine, and went to bed.

When I turned my phone on the next morning, I had hundreds of texts and 70+ calls from my sister. I didn’t open any of them, I just blocked her number and on all social media.

My dad tried to bring it up, but I shut it down. My mom said nothing. My brother only said, “What the hell was that last night?” in our group chat. No one replied.

So… AITA for walking out and blocking my sister?