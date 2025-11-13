"AITA for dropping my kids off with my wife when she is with a grieving friend?"

My wife’s best friend (Jessie) lost her husband about a month ago. My wife has been at her home almost every single day since. My job requires me to be on call some nights, and money is tight, so I can’t skip my shifts.

I know Jessie is struggling, but it’s been extremely stressful for me to be basically a single parent since my wife is never home. I’ve talked to her about cutting back, but it always ends in an argument about me being heartless.

Yesterday I was on call and actually got called in. I couldn’t leave our two daughters (6 and 9) home alone, so I called my wife and told her she needed to come home because I had to leave. She told me no and to figure it out.