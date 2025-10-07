'AITA for enjoying my life while my GF tries to learn skills to get a job?'

Yesterday, we had a minor argument, and she called me selfish. The word may not sound extreme, but it was her tone that upset me. Now there’s some mild tension in the environment, with neither of us bending. AITA?

Mullein55 says:

NTA. Clearly she is not enjoying studying hard and seems to want you to not enjoy yourself too. That's selfish. You did your stint; now she is having to do hers. Stick to your guns.

dutchie_1 says:

Your success is not due to you being exceptional, just being a man got you many steps ahead. Your career is neither settled as you may think, just because you started ahead doesn't mean you start ahead (tortoise and hare). If you are this disconnected from her I don't see this relationship lasting much longer. So either you help her out and join her in some of her busy work and make it entertaining for both or just separate