'AITA for expecting to not have any help around my engagement celebrations?'

Fast forward to only two days after my engagement (which also happens to be my birthday), that same friend texted me saying, “don’t plan anything to do with your engagement party.” I called him, and he said that he and another one of my friends had booked somewhere for me in three weeks and that it was going to be a surprise.

I told him that it might not work for everyone and that we would have to discuss it in person. He didn’t argue, but he sounded very deflated and said, “right, ok.” It’s not that I’m ungrateful, but we have a lot of close family and friends who don’t live nearby and wouldn’t be able to attend on such short notice.