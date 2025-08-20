'AITA for expecting to not have any help around my engagement celebrations?'

MediumYou160 writes:
I (23F) just got engaged to my partner (23M) of nearly nine years. I FaceTimed our closest family and friends to tell them and screen recorded their very raw and emotional reactions. I announced on social media that we got engaged through a short video that my friend (23M) helped me create, since I’m not very confident in video editing.
He had access to one of my social media accounts to get music I had saved on there for the video. I also sent him the videos of my family’s FaceTime calls so he could put together a video I could look back on.
I was still undecided about whether I wanted to share something so intimate on social media, since I don’t usually post much. He sent the video to me, but I told him it was missing one clip and the music wasn’t the one I wanted.
Fast forward to only two days after my engagement (which also happens to be my birthday), that same friend texted me saying, “don’t plan anything to do with your engagement party.” I called him, and he said that he and another one of my friends had booked somewhere for me in three weeks and that it was going to be a surprise.
I told him that it might not work for everyone and that we would have to discuss it in person. He didn’t argue, but he sounded very deflated and said, “right, ok.” It’s not that I’m ungrateful, but we have a lot of close family and friends who don’t live nearby and wouldn’t be able to attend on such short notice.
My friend also has no way of contacting these people without involving my family. On top of that, I was also really excited to be involved in all of the planning myself. Later that day, I was forwarded a post from my MIL, who had seen the video of my FaceTime calls posted on one of my accounts with hashtags and a caption that said, “telling my favorite people I’m engaged.” She was very positive about it, but I had no idea it had been posted.
I hadn’t even had the chance to decide if I wanted it online or to ask my family if they were comfortable with it. The only person who had that video and access to that platform was the same friend who made the video. It had been up for about an hour and already had over a thousand views with likes and comments.
I immediately deleted the post and messaged my friend saying, “please do not post on any of my social media without asking first.” Long story short, he denied posting anything and said he had only saved it as a draft. I told him that it might have been an accident and that it was okay, but I was setting a boundary.
Since then, I have been hounded with texts from him saying I am treating him like a child and that “to accuse him without asking first was wild.” I am furious. But AITA for expecting to plan my own engagement and for accusing him of posting on my social media?
Randomflower90 says:
NTA but as a family member I would not be happy having my reaction filmed (at all) and then posted too.
OP responded:
I respect that. It was my closest 6 people who I know won’t have minded the initial recording that I was intending to have as a keepsake and if I felt the need to share it online, I was going to at least show them and ask their permission first.
GimerStick says:
On one hand, your friend very clearly overstepped with posting that video. On the other hand, it sounds like you keep creating situations where he is very involved with the engagement and expected to do tasks for you that muddy the waters.
It's weird to give someone access to your social media like that, and to keep asking them to do work for you as if they're your media manager. Beyond all that, it's hard to gauge the engagement party thing without knowing the dynamic of your friendship.
OP responded:
I should have clarified, he actually offered to help me put some videos together. We are usually very close and I don’t want to fall out with him or argue. I don’t like arguing at all. But he also knows me well enough that he knows I don’t like surprises.
I had also spoken to him about how excited I am to get to plan all of the wedding stuff too. We are very good friends but also very very different people with different interests. This is only relevant because I know his plans for me would be very different to what I would be looking for.