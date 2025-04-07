'I'm finally meeting my online girlfriend after years of talking, it's not going well.' MAJOR UPDATE

TL;DR: Planned a trip to meet up with my online "girlfriend". Trip finally happens but her major anxiety issues have made it so I'm spending most of my time alone in a hotel, in another country, instead of with her. Every time we go to hang out I'm just meeting someone new instead of spending quality time with her.

I feel like I've met everyone here except for her. She still seems super invested in the relationship but I just feel confused and a little heartbroken. I'll update after we see how this last day goes.

The internet had a lot to say in response.

Birdilooo wrote: