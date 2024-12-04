Startup employee fed up with office’s 'constant Nerf gun battles;' 'nowhere is safe in an open-plan office.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

About a week or so after this got posted, I talked to to the other person who sat in my row to ask what she thought about setting up a Nerf Switzerland in our area. She was totally fine with that; she wasn’t quite as bothered by the Nerf-ing as I was, but she did find it somewhat annoying.

I went to my boss and asked if it would be possible to set up such a thing. He denied my request, saying that the Nerf thing was a fad and that it would die out in time. He’s… kind of right. The battles are not so much all-out wars anymore; instead it’s an occasional, limited skirmish and it’s relegated to a couple of rows, none of which I sit in.