Startup employee fed up with office’s 'constant Nerf gun battles;' 'nowhere is safe in an open-plan office.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Ask A Manager
I’d love to know your take on what seems to be a ubiquitous addition to every startup: the arsenal of Nerf guns and ammo. About two months ago, one of our C-levels invested in a large number of nerf guns and several packs of darts, and now they’re becoming flat out office supplies with new orders coming in regularly.
Nerf battles break out not quite daily, but they do happen with alarming frequency. I would get frustrated because my old desk was in the middle of Nerf Alley, though we have open plan of course, so nowhere is safe.
The aforementioned C-level took a shot at me one day, nailing me in the back of the head (“Your hair [bright red] makes the perfect target”), which I made clear I didn’t appreciate. The day that I got two darts to the face (one in the jaw, one in the temple) while just sitting at my desk trying to concentrate on something was the day that I kind of lost it.
Not in a yelling screaming kind of way, but in a holding up the dart saying “Really, you guys?!” kind of way. My boss says I need to grab a gun and fight back. I say no, because I don’t want to be involved in any of those shenanigans.
My new desk is more isolated, but I still get a few that find their way into my realm. I also know that once this row fills, I’ll be more in the line of fire. I’m starting to get really testy about it, which I know I shouldn’t be.
It’s just so frustrating and annoying when you’re trying to concentrate on something and, even with headphones on, you’re constantly distracted by flying missiles and loud clacking of the guns themselves.
I enjoy fun in the workplace, but getting whacked with flying missiles, no matter how harmless, is not my idea of a good time, and those guns are crazy crazy loud. How can I handle this more graciously and not be the office b-word?
Angora
I would so be the b-word in this scenerio and would be job searching like crazy.
not_rewarded
The fact of the matter is this: Most of the young men who champion this type of culture are the creative backbone of these types of (usually start-up software) companies.
Being that they are the bread-and-butter of the company, the inventors, the skilled workers (developers), the revenue machines, the reason that any of you are employed in the first place (they produce the product you manage, sell, advocate, etc.) you probably have no ground to stand on.
Lucasss
I share your concern. I work at a technology conference. To live up to the start-up mentality we also have nerf guns. Can’t get any work done.
Ask A Manager
About a week or so after this got posted, I talked to to the other person who sat in my row to ask what she thought about setting up a Nerf Switzerland in our area. She was totally fine with that; she wasn’t quite as bothered by the Nerf-ing as I was, but she did find it somewhat annoying.
I went to my boss and asked if it would be possible to set up such a thing. He denied my request, saying that the Nerf thing was a fad and that it would die out in time. He’s… kind of right. The battles are not so much all-out wars anymore; instead it’s an occasional, limited skirmish and it’s relegated to a couple of rows, none of which I sit in.
But I also know it’s really just a matter of time before something else pops up. (Before this, it was scooters around the office. Before that it was mini-helicopters; those were around during my interview and were distracting ME during my second interview.) And based on this, I’m sure that it’ll be handled the same way; indulgence, amusement, and then ignoring it until it goes away. Wash, rinse, repeat.
The comments about deciding whether or not this is a culture I want to be in have never been far from my mind; shortly after i took this job I realized it really wasn’t my cup of tea.
But, with the market being what it is, having taken a year off of work to finish school, and a resume filled with short-term contract jobs, I felt like I really needed to stick with this one for a bit so I could have something with a little more staying power on my resume.
The problem I have now is that while I am job hunting, I’m actually getting to a decent career place at this job; I’m getting some added responsibility, someone to manage, and I’m being consulted on a lot of things I wasn’t before, plus a raise which finally brings me into the pay range this job should be in.
Not to mention that my chosen career path seems to be heading in a new direction which I’m not horribly fond of and really don’t want to delve into, so finding the “right” job has been much more difficult.
So I’m taking my time finding a place that will be a job that I really do want, can do well, and has a culture that I fit in. I don’t want to jump too fast, that’s how I ended up here in the first place, but I am still casting about.
If and when the next distraction-thing appears here, I’m going to try and tackle it earlier with management to see what we can do to keep it to a dull roar. Hopefully my next place will be Nerf-free!
Ask A Manager
So in a follow-up to my follow-up, I just had to tell you the irony… Today I’m sitting at a coworker’s desk discussing Work Things, and all of a sudden, I htve a Nerf dart in my side. Just… out of the blue. Look over, another coworker has a gun in his lap and is just idly playing with it.
He apologized immediately and I informed him that I kind of have a thing about the Nerf guns. The person I was talking to piped up, “Yeah. Basically, don’t aim those at her like, ever.” Not in a judging towards me way, just in a “please respect her boundaries” kind of way. At least SOMEONE here gets it! (too bad she’s not my direct supervisor…)
Magdovus
Is this an office full of teenagers? Fads coming and going all the time? Sounds like high school.
wheniswhy
I worked in an office just like this. Hated it. Sales guys going around on scooters and shit. It was so irritating and C-suite cared more about being “cool” than reining this nonsense in. So happy I’m not there anymore.
baltinerdist
Startups and small companies are rife with these kind of behavior waves. In my experience, some of this is because they haven’t been around long enough to have an actual developed culture and so they adopt a “startup starter pack” like ping pong or free snacks or nerf guns.
These are usually present in place of things like, you know, benefits and healthcare and retirement plans. The company I work for was only three years old when I started and I was literally employee number 13.
Our starter pack included ping pong in the middle of the open plan tiny office and “if you’re going to go conferences and trade shows where our clients are, you’re going to need to become a near alcoholic because we take them out and close down the bar every show.” They grew out of it and we have dental now, so there you go.