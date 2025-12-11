"AITA for being furious at my MIL for sharing my private medical information without my consent?"

| (27f) am married to my husband (25m) of 2 years. His family has always been a very tough spot for us because they are just very different. His mom in particular has always caused problems and is emotionally manipulative as well. I won't get into too much because there is literally a huge list of things she's done.

One thing in particular that kind of annoyed me is that she has his location, which isn't bad in itself however anytime we would leave our city she would text/ call and ask what we were doing/ where we were going. Which I just felt like was kind of a breach of our privacy.