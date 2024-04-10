'I’m going broke in my current relationship. I don't know how much longer I can do this.' UPDATED 7X

I love him, but I don’t know how much longer I can do this. I currently have $20 in my bank account and I don’t get paid until Friday. Any advice, recommendations, etc is appreciated.

TheAskewOne wrote:

I'm gonna be blunt but living off one's own business isn't a God-given right. You're essentially financing your boyfriend's way of life. He needs to find an alimentary job, even if it's 20 hrs/week, and contribute.

LitherLily wrote:

I was married to this guy, and he always complained I wasn’t “supportive enough” as he made no money, did no housework, and spent my money freely.

After divorcing him (be careful, you may owe alimony if you get married!) I finally have control of my financial future and it is BRIGHT.