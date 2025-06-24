‘AITA for slowly ruining my mom’s future over time piece by piece?”

Any time I accomplished something, it went one of two ways. Either she did not care and found something to complain about, or she used it as proof of what a great parent she was. The truth is, her parenting was absent, especially during my teenage years when I needed her most. She talks about how she shaped me and claims I would be nowhere without her, but that simply is not true.

She told me more than once that she wanted to hit me. She yells constantly, even though she knows I have a severe and chronic hearing condition that causes pain, headaches, and even ear bleeding when I am exposed to loud noise for too long. She says yelling is the only way she can get through to me. I say it is cruel.