'AITA for refusing to be a part of my brother's wedding because he's making our family pay for it, but doesn't want to include us?' UPDATED x2

The women of the family, including my mother, were bummed that we weren't there for the dress fitting, but we assured ourselves that whatever dress was picked was perfect. It was their wedding, after all, so it shouldn't be too bad, right?

Mark continued to list off more things about the wedding that he finalized. The venue he chose was a four-hour drive, several states from our hometown, somewhere we've never been. The officiator was someone we didn't know. (He didn't know him either.)

The list of things that were set grew and grew. We were more and more troubled. Then, Mark dropped the bombshell: "OP, you and your partner will be in the bridal party." Sam, my other brother, was also in the party.