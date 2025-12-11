'WIBTA if I stop making meals for my husband because he's so ungrateful when I do?'

Look, I know this sounds strange, but I am at my wits end. I (31F) have always made home cooked meals for my husband (31M). We have been married for 7 years. I am on a restrictive diet, so I go out of my way to buy and make him meals that I do not or cannot eat anymore. This has been the case for the last 2 years.
For the last few months, all he does is complain about the food and it is really bothering me. He works long hours, and I always have a meal ready for him when he gets home because I work from home and he never cooks. I am by no means a master chef, but I know I can cook good food. I always ask him what he wants to eat and then I make that for him.
Then he will complain about things like: “Why is the chicken thigh meat so dark?” “Why did you buy a lamb leg to make in the oven instead of lamb shoulder?” “Why did you make this with X instead of Y?”
Last night was the final straw. We have been getting fish from the local fisherman since we live on an island, but yesterday there was a huge storm, so I got fresh fish and shrimp from the supermarket (where we used to get it) to make for him, along with sweet potato fries. He came home and everything was ready, but I had put the sweet potato fries in the oven so they would stay warm.
When he came in, I was taking everything out of the oven and he said, “Don’t tell me you made the sweet potato fries in the oven,” and started getting upset that he wanted them fried. I told him they had been fried. He calmed down and started eating. He seemed to be enjoying his meal, then asked me where I got the fish. I told him the supermarket.
Then he started getting upset again, saying the fish was old (it was not), that if he knew I got it from there he would not have eaten it, asking why I brought him such a small fish (it was almost 1kg), claiming I lied about where I got it (I told him the moment he asked), and saying I always buy the worst things for him while buying the best things for myself and our pets, which is not true.
I told him he is never happy with anything I make and all he does is complain about every meal. We have not spoken since last night and I feel very unappreciated, especially since this is the third time this week. So, WIBTA if I stop making my husband meals?
Grape-Suika says:
Stop making them. He sounds insufferable.
Barsk-Brunkage says:
If he thinks your cooking is that bad... then you must assume that he thinks he can cook it better - and thus setting him free to cook things exactly to his liking!
siestarrific says:
NTA. He's taking you for granted. You're not a live-in chef.
bribri-bird says:
NTA but you will be to yourself if you continue to make him food when he’s so ungrateful. You’re not his maid. Either he can shut up or make his own food.