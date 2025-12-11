'WIBTA if I stop making meals for my husband because he's so ungrateful when I do?'

Last night was the final straw. We have been getting fish from the local fisherman since we live on an island, but yesterday there was a huge storm, so I got fresh fish and shrimp from the supermarket (where we used to get it) to make for him, along with sweet potato fries. He came home and everything was ready, but I had put the sweet potato fries in the oven so they would stay warm.

When he came in, I was taking everything out of the oven and he said, “Don’t tell me you made the sweet potato fries in the oven,” and started getting upset that he wanted them fried. I told him they had been fried. He calmed down and started eating. He seemed to be enjoying his meal, then asked me where I got the fish. I told him the supermarket.