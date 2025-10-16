'AITA for disagreeing that I shouldn't wear skirts because a man is uncomfortable?'

"AITA for disagreeing that I shouldn't wear skirts because a man finds me wearing them uncomfortable?"

Bobcat1779 writes:

I’ve always worn skirts my whole life. I wear them in every kind of weather, to the gym, when I go out, and even for training. Today, my cousin messaged me and told me not to wear a skirt tomorrow (we’re all meeting up at her place). I asked why, and she said her boyfriend feels uncomfortable when I wear skirts. I said I don’t mind not wearing one since it’s her house at the end of the day.

I ended up messaging him to better understand his point of view. He told me he “personally feels uncomfortable” when I wear skirts because of the way I sit. He said it shows my thighs and a bit higher up.