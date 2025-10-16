'AITA for disagreeing that I shouldn't wear skirts because a man is uncomfortable?'

Bobcat1779 writes:
I’ve always worn skirts my whole life. I wear them in every kind of weather, to the gym, when I go out, and even for training. Today, my cousin messaged me and told me not to wear a skirt tomorrow (we’re all meeting up at her place). I asked why, and she said her boyfriend feels uncomfortable when I wear skirts. I said I don’t mind not wearing one since it’s her house at the end of the day.
I ended up messaging him to better understand his point of view. He told me he “personally feels uncomfortable” when I wear skirts because of the way I sit. He said it shows my thighs and a bit higher up.
I was confused because my skirts go down to my knees. He said he didn’t know how to bring it up, so he asked my cousin to tell me. He also said that he’s not looking directly but that if he happens to see by accident, he has to look away. What does that even mean? My skirts literally go to my knees.
I’ve worn skirts in front of him several times. I wear them all the time, so I just found the whole thing really strange. I talked to one of my other cousins about it, and she said that if a guy tells me my outfit makes him uncomfortable, I should just accept it and stop wearing it. I thought that was ridiculous. She said I wasn’t being mature and that if I make someone uncomfortable, I should compromise and apologize.
She kept insisting that I wasn’t acting like an adult and that if I don’t care about making someone uncomfortable or refuse to change, then I’m in the wrong. I was honestly so confused because she just kept saying I needed to stop wearing skirts, deal with it, and apologize.
What do you all think? AITA for completely disagreeing? I’m fine with not wearing a skirt since it’s their house, but being told not to wear one because someone feels uncomfortable seems unreasonable. Why should I have to change what I wear to accommodate someone else? Am I really being arrogant here?
runningoutofnames57 says:
NTA but maybe if you want to avoid a fight, offer to wear shorts (like spandex bootie/cheer/dance shorts) under the skirt. My daughter wears them with every skirt and dress (because she wants to, not because I make her). Not saying you should HAVE to do that. But like if you’re trying to make some kind of compromise with them that could be a possibility.
mousepallace says:
NTA. Unless your skirt is more of a belt, it’s a him problem.
schec1 says:
NTA, OP’s cousins are the A in this situation. OP has nothing to apologize and should continue to wear her skirts.
3v1lkr0w says:
NTA! No one should tell you how to dress. Sounds like a him problem! Wear 2 skirts!